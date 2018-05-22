Standing up for Start-Up Nation

Why Israel has not succeeded in building its start-ups into a mega-company? what start-ups you should be paying attention to for the future?

Saul Singer, author of the international best-selling book Start-Up Nation, which has been translated into 30 languages, talks to Gil Hoffman about the significance of Israel’s success in innovation.

Singer just returned to Israel from his 10th trip to China, where the Chinese want to learn how to model themselves after Israel. He answers the question of why Israel has not succeeded in building its start-ups into a mega-company and reveals what start-ups he believes you should be paying attention to for the future.

Gil also reflects on the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, and Israel’s victory in the Eurovision song contest.