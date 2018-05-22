Avnery: Shaked is Cruel and Dangerous

Extreme left is worried about the Minister of Justice Shaked's battle in the Supreme Court. Says not to get involved.

Uri Avnery, a left-wing reporter, is concerned about the successes of Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home).

In an interview with Liberal magazine, Avnery said of Shaked that "she is like Bennett, but a dangerous version. A pretty lady, and sorry for the machoism, who is like the devil. The devil is lurking here, as it well-know in literary works, a very beautiful woman, which leads me to be scared."

Avnery explained why Shaked is so dangerous. "She is much more frightening than Miri Regev, about whom everything is revealed. Shaked's battle with the Supreme Court was done in a discreet manner. Therefore, I do not recommend becoming involved and disrespecting her."

Uri Avnery was a member of the Irgun before serving as a Knesset member from 1965-74 and again from 1979-81. He was the owner of HaOlam HaZeh, an Israeli news magazine from 1950 until its close in 1993.

Avnery is notorious for crossing enemy lines to meet with Yasser Arafat in 1982 during the Siege in Beirut. He is the author of several books on the Arab-Israeli conflict.