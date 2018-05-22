Sweden prepares for war - but against whom?

The Swedish government has begun distributing to all 4.8 million of the country’s households a public service leaflet advising for the first time in more than half a century what to do in the event of war, reported the Guardian.

If Crisis or War Comes explains how to secure basic needs such as food, water, and heat, what warning signals mean, where to find bomb shelters, and how to contribute to Sweden’s “total defense”.

The pamphlet can be read in English here.

“Although Sweden is safer than many other countries, there are still threats to our security and independence,” the pamphlet reveals. “If you are prepared, you are contributing to improving the ability of the country to cope with a major strain.”

The Guardian notes that "publication comes as the debate on security – and the possibility of joining NATO – has intensified in Sweden in the wake of Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and recent incursions into Swedish airspace and territorial waters by Russian planes and submarines."

The History of Jihad from Muhammad to ISIS author Richard Spencer doubts Sweden fears Russian invasion, calling it "much more likely that Swedish authorities are preparing their people for the civil war that is likely to come as a result of their reckless, feckless, suicidal immigration policies."

Indeed, countries adjacent to Sweden are reportedly in danger from its inability to contain its own de facto Muslim Autonomous Regions (MARs), as some regions of the country have been inundated with pro-Sharia migrants. Thousands of jihadis roam the country, prompting analysts to conclude that NATO will at some point have no choice but to respond to the threat posed by Sweden towards its member states.

"Sweden is in a state of collapse," writes Danish psychologist and political analyst Nicolai Sennels. "Dozens of areas are now under Islamist control, which leaves locals in the hands of violent sharia patrols. According to the Swedish police, thousands of Islamic State sympathizers are on the loose, endangering not only native Swedes, but also neighboring countries such as Denmark, Norway, and Finland—the first two of them being NATO members.

"The Swedish state has shown no genuine determination to contain the problem. Nor do they have the capacity to do so, even should they decide to act. After a century of pacifism and quasi-neutrality, the traditionally Feminist country’s military is so small that it would barely be able to defend the capital of Stockholm, should the Islamist controlled suburbs surrounding it decide to attack."