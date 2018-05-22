'No time frame' for Abbas discharge from hospital

PA Chairman remains hospitalized for third day. Ramallah hospital spokeswoman: 'He's doing fine but still needs to take care.'

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas remained in hospital for a third day Tuesday with

pneumonia, with a hospital spokeswoman saying there was as yet no time frame for his discharge.

"He is doing fine but still needs to take care," the spokeswoman for the Istishari Arab Hospital near Ramallah told AFP.

"Until now there is no news about a time frame for when he might leave."

Pictures and video of 83-year-old Abbas walking around the wards and reading a newspaper were published late Monday, in an apparent attempt to calm rumors that his condition was more serious than reported.

Arab MK Ahmad Tibi (Joint List) said on Twitter he had visited Abbas late Monday.

"He suffers from pneumonia and is treated with antibiotics," said Tibi, who is also a doctor, adding he was expected to spend "several more days" in hospital.

Abbas was admitted to hospital Sunday with a high fever. Last week, he underwent PA media called a "minor surgery" on his ear.

His health is the subject of regular speculation. In February, he underwent what was then described as routine medical tests in the United States.