A City That Never Sleeps

Tel Aviv is, undoubtedly, Israel's symbol for freedom of speech, job opportunities and much, much more. Food is an inseparable part of Tel Aviv's atmosphere, and stands for the colorful lifestyle that inhabits the city. Whether it's the luxurious restaurants, or hamburger and hummus joints, Tel Aviv is the place to be – and enjoy the food it offers.

If you have never read current travel magazines, or watched the different media outlets, Tel Aviv is one of Israel's most colorful gems. With the beautiful shore that oversees the Mediterranean Sea, the Hi Tec offices and television studios, Tel Aviv stands for all the is tolerant, accepting and advanced. The Tel Aviv culinary world is no less advanced, and, accordingly, one that you should explore throughout your next visit in the city that never sleeps.

Tel Aviv's Finest Culinary Spots

Whether it is your first visit to Tel Aviv, or perhaps your fifth trip to this Middle Eastern microcosm, you should know that it consists of a selection of cuisines: Various top restaurants in Tel Aviv as well as down to earth food stands all provide a rich Israeli culinary tapestry. Ready to experience some of the best food in Tel Aviv? Check out our recommendations!

Satiable Cravings

Looking for a satisfying dinner or lunch can be quite a frustrating experience. Although it is often considered as an unhealthy fast food, hamburger, in fact, should be treated with gourmet status. With quality ingredients and condiments, let us recommend you some of the best burger in Tel Aviv; splendid options that will, assuredly, satisfy your meat cravings.

Enjoying Hummus in Tel Aviv

Hummus is, probably, one of Israel's most familiar and healthiest fast foods known to man. Heard wonderful stories about hummus but never tasted it yourselves? Perhaps you've tried some in the past but just knew it wasn't the 'real deal'? There are several places that serve the best hummus in Tel Aviv; places that offer unique recipes of this chickpeas' dish.

Tel Aviv – Wanna Be A Part of It?

Whether it is Tunisian shakshouka, Polish dumplings, hummus or even hamburger, in EatinTLV you will find all that tel Aviv cuisine offers. Enjoy!

