Jןosh Hasten wonders who are the ones who prefer the good of their enemies to their own people

In the US, London, and even here in Israel, various fringe “Jewish” groups took the time to publicly mourn the deaths of the Hamas terrorists and their supporters who died last week while trying to infiltrate into Israel from Gaza.

Josh Hasten discusses this twisted phenomena.

He hopes that this week Israel will enjoy some quiet in the south, and also in the north, where tensions run high with Syria and their Iranian proxies.