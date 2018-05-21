Security threat to 70th anniversary celebrations in New York

Security officials at the Israeli consulate in New York have forbidden representatives of the Foreign Ministry and official Israeli emissaries from New York to attend a festive event marking Israel's 70th anniversary, which will take place next week at Times Square, News 2 reported.

According to the news report, security officials fear that the presence of the representatives at the event will increase the security risk, and that they could be targets for terrorist attacks or violent protests.

The security officer of the Israeli Consulate in New York wrote to diplomats and other Israeli emissaries that "this is a very sensitive incident at a very sensitive time. The security team has no security responsibility for the external event.

"We prohibit any participation and any presence of the emissaries and employees at this event, which is a very sensitive event with no adequate security response, and the NYPD, including the highest echelons, stresses that this is a very high risk event," wrote the security officer.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed the details: "We received a clear directive not to be on the street or in the square itself, and the emissaries will be at the same event that takes place in the hall at the Renaissance Hotel."