Netanyahu: More embassies on their way to Jerusalem

PM tells Likud faction more countries to follow after 3 embassies opened in Jerusalem in a week.

More embassies are set to open in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Monday.

"I am now coming from a meeting with a great friend of Israel - the president of Paraguay," Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly Likud faction meeting.

"Earlier, we opened the Paraguayan embassy in Jerusalem after Guatemala, another state which followed historic decision of President Trump," he added.

"I promise you that more embassies are on the way," Netanyahu said.

Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes officially inaugurated his country’s new embassy in Jerusalem Monday, making Paraguay the third nation to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the Israeli capital.

The move came a week after the US unveiled its new embassy in the Arnona neighborhood of Jerusalem. Two days later, Guatemala transferred its embassy to a temporary facility in an office building in the Malha neighborhood of southern Jerusalem.

Last month, the president of Honduras vowed to examine the possibility of relocating his country's embassies to Jerusalem after Honduras' legislature voted to transfer the embassy to Jerusalem.

The Czech Republic announced last month that it would also relocate its embassy to Jerusalem,