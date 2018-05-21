Liberman: Outlaw Ayman Odeh and his cohorts

On Monday, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman opened the Yisrael Beiteinu faction meeting by speaking about the deadly riots which took place on the Gaza Strip border last week.

"We saw a week ago that the IDF soldiers stand firmly against the 'terror parade' in the Gaza vicinity. Once again we see that 'let the IDF win' is not just a slogan. When the IDF is allowed to work and to back the soldiers and commanders, the IDF knows how to do everything it needs to do," Liberman said.

"Unfortunately, following the 'terror parade' in the Gaza Strip, we saw the hypocrisy parade. We saw it first in the Human Rights Council vote, or more precisely the Human Hypocrisy Council/ We saw the countries that voted against us: Cuba, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Qatar - those exemplary democracies that of course excel in respecting human rights," he added.

"We also saw, unfortunately, another phenomenon in which the citizens of the State of Israel stand with Hamas against the IDF soldiers and against the security forces in Haifa. We can talk about freedom of expression, but it is not worth running away from reality. We're talking about a fifth column," Liberman said.

He called for the outlawing of Joint List leader Ayman Odeh. "This is the same Ayman Odeh who not only cursed the policemen and screamed at them. This is the same Ayman Odeh who did not go to the funeral of President Shimon Peres, but he made time to go to a memorial for Arafat that week. This is the same Ayman Odeh who refused to sign a surplus agreement with Meretz because it is a 'Zionist' party. This is same person who smuggled cell phones to a security prisoner in a prison cell, including Jamal Zahalka. This is thr same man who said that as far as he was concerned, the Israeli flag was a floor rag and that he would rather die before he sang the Israeli national anthem."

"Therefore, this is a systemic failure of all law enforcement agencies. I propose that we all get together, both the law enforcement authorities and Knesset members, and to remove Ayman Odeh and his colleagues and outlaw them," Liberman concluded.