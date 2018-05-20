Texas school shooting suspect posted photo with Nazi cross

Teen suspected in school shooting that killed 10 had released photos of himself with Nazi symbol.

The suspect in a school shooting at a Texas high school that left at least 10 people dead had posted a photo of a symbol associated with Nazism on social media.

On Friday morning, at least 10 people were killed and 10 wounded at a shooting at Santa Fe High School, outside Houston, The New York Times reported.

The suspect was reportedly identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student, by a law enforcement official.

Pagourtzis made disturbing and violent posts to social media, including images of a gun and a knife and a photo of a shirt that said “Born to Kill,” the Daily Beast reported. Another photo included a coat decorated with an Iron Cross. The symbol has associations with Nazism and white supremacy, although it is sometimes used for shock value or to symbolize rebellion without the association of those ideologies, according to the Anti-Defamation League.