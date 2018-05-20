Tragedy in southern Israel

Two-year-old toddler drowns in Telamim in southern Israel. Second toddler in critical condition after near-drowning in Petah Tikva.

A two-year-old girl from the town of Telamim died Sunday after drowning in a private pool.

Emergency first responders were called to the scene in Telamim, located near Kiryat Gat in southern Israel.

MDA paramedics attempted to resuscitate the girl and evacuated her to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon. Doctors at Barziliai were later forced to declare the girl dead.

“When we go to the scene,” said MDA paramedic Dana Zohar, “they brought out a 2-and-a-half-year-old girl who was unconscious, with no heartbeat and who was not breathing after she apparently had been underwater for a few minutes.”

“A volunteer MDA [responder] who lives nearby performed basic resuscitation techniques. We gave life-saving first aid to the toddler…and evacuated her to the hospital while continuing to performing advanced resuscitation techniques while she was in critical condition.”

In a separate incident, another two-year-old girl nearly drowned at the headwaters of the Yarkon River near Kfar Habaptistim, east of Petah Tikva.

Emergency first responders were called to the scene after the girl was pulled from a nearby pool. After performing resuscitation techniques on the toddler, paramedics evacuated the girl to Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

The child is listed in critical condition.

“When we got to the scene, we saw an unconscious two-year-old girl who wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse, who had been pulled from the water just minutes before,” said MDA paramedic Gal Gradner.

“We provided medical treatment and performing advanced resuscitation techniques…and evacuated her to the hospital in critical condition, while continuing to perform resuscitation techniques.”