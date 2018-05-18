Change the history - it's in our hands

The Book of Bamidbar is not just a diary of what happened in the Midbar. It is a preview of what can continue to happen in future.

This Shabbat, we start reading the Book of Bamidbar. True, we start with HaShem's counting us because of His love for us. The first couple of sedras look good for B'nei Yisrael. But then things deteriorate, with complaints and more complaints, with the sin of the spies and the terrible decree against the adult male population of Dor HaMidbar, with Korach's rebellion ... and more.

The Book of Bamidbar is not just a diary or journal of what happened in the Midbar. It is a preview of what can continue to happen in each generation that follows. All the way to our own time.

Every step of the way, in Bamidbar and in all of Torah (and Navi, for that matter) we need to ask ourselves if the turn of events is inevitable or not. Are we destined to keep repeating the mistakes of Dor HaMidbar, or are we going to work hard - as individuals and a community - to change the course of Jewish History ... for the better.

And then we have Shavuot - this year, right after Parshat Bamidbar. So close on its heels that we say Kiddush for Yom Tov before we finish saying goodbye to Shabbat.

Shavuot is about reliving the experience of Matan Torah. BAYOM HAZEH - not BAYOM HAHU. We need to recommit to Torah and Mitzvot and to Erez Yisrael and work hard to break the pattern of Jewish History, L'TOVA.