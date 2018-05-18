The tragedy of the Jewish Catholics in Poland

Much is written and said about the destruction by the Nazis of the largest Jewish community in Europe - in Poland. We pay great respect to the survivors and mourn the victims.

But there is another group of victims in Poland about whom little is written or spoken about, and dare I say known about.

This program airs the tragedy that befell many Jewish children in Poland who, 'though saved from death, only at the deathbed of their adopted Catholic parents learn the truth - that they are Jewish - and now have to deal with that traumatic experience.

And: Hear what happens to the envelope that was in your seat pocket - and into which at the end of each flight on El Al, the cabin staff asks you to place your spare cash. You will be pleased that you have done so, and if not, after hearing this item, I am sure you will do it in future.