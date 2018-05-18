Trump credited for Bibi's newfound courage

Leading Israeli paper says the government is finally showing military fortitude – and the "miracle" man at the White House is the reason.

According to the editor of a leading Israeli weekly newspaper, the government of Binyamin Netanyahu is finally showing military fortitude, after years of vaccilation – and the reason for this change is named Donald J. Trump.

In his weekly editorial, Emanuel Shilo, editor of Besheva, stated that "a refreshing breeze of valor has invigorated the government of Israel and the IDF in recent weeks."

"After years of being largely defensive, Israel is going on the attack," opined Shilo . He cited the aggressive policy against Iran's presence in Syria, and the resolute approach to the attempts to breach Israel's border from Gaza, while causing the enemy considerable casualties, as signs that something had changed in the leadership's mindset.

"This is not the same passive approach that – for years – allowed Hizbullah to get stronger and accumulate an arsenal of tens of thousands of rockets that threaten Israel," wwrote the editor of the right-leaning weekly, whose audience is largely Orthodox. "This is not the hesitancy that let Hamas target Israel's cities with rockets without a proper offensive response, over the seven long weeks of Operation Protective Edge… This is not the lack of a moral direction that was willing to out our soldiers' lives at risk in order to lessen the damage to the enemy." In the recent events in Syria and Gaza, determined Shilo, "we saw a different Israel and a different IDF."

The main reason for this newly discovered valor, according to the Besheva editor, can only be Donald Trump, whose policy toward Israel is "a miracle," no less: "This unpredictable man has been doing the least expected thing: He has been making good on his promises."

Shilo called upon the government to seize the opportunity and go for even bigger goals – first of which is the approval of large scale construction in Judea and Samaria and the application of Israeli sovereignty to parts of that territory. Shilo even suggested that Israel rebuild some of the communities in the Gaza Strip that were abandoned in 2005.