DM blasts meeting on Gaza at UNHRC. 'Just as our soldiers protect us from Hamas, we'll protect them from international investigations.'

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman condemned the discussion taking place at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The United Nations Human Rights Council began today, Friday, a discussion on the conflict between Gazan terrorists and rioters, and the IDF.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, even if some of the protesters were violent and attempted to breach the Gaza-Israel border, Israel's reaction was "wholly disproportionate" to the threat, and requires an international investigation.

"Killing resulting from the unlawful use of force by an occupying power may also constitute willful killings, a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention," he alleged.

Liberman expressed Israel's love and gratitude for its soldiers, noting that, just as the soldiers defend the people of Israel from Hamas, Israel would defend its soldiers from "commissions of inquiry and hypocritical gangs" in the international arena.

"On this long and hot weekend, we think with great love, gratitude and appreciation about the heroic and courageous IDF soldiers who protect us every day and in all weather. Dear soldiers, just as you are protecting us from the terror of Hamas, we will protect you from international commissions of inquiry and hypocritical gangs that operate against Israel. The people of Israel love you," Liberman said.