This haredi commander overtook a terrorist - without a weapon

A ceremony held on Thursday in ancient Shiloh to replace the battalion commander of the haredi Netzach Yehuda (Nahal Haredi) battalion.

Lt. Col. Nitai Okashi replaced Lt. Col. Itamar Deshel. Okashi received a medal of distinction in 2007 from the OC Southern Command for a display of courage, resourcefulness, determination, leadership and personal example, when he commanded his soldiers worked together with them to foil an attempted terror attack on an Israeli community in the Gaza periphery.

On 21 July 2007, suspicious movements were identified near the border fence separating Gaza from Israel.

A contingent of the IDF's Golani Brigade, commanded by Platoon Commander Capt. Okashi, was scrambled to the site, where they encountered two terrorists at close range. The soldiers attacked and killed one of the terrorists. Later, Okashi identified a second terrorist between him and his men. He ordered them to lie down so as to avoid shooting at them and ran toward the terrorist on his own. As he was approaching the terrorist, he realized he ran out of bullets and lunged at the man with his bare hands.

Realizing that terrorist was planning to blow up a grenade, Okashi turned him around so that his body would deflect most of the impact. Despite this, and despite them both being wounded, Okashi continued to struggle with the terrorist until his men came and killed him.

The rabbis of the Nahal Haredi Organization, which accompanies haredi soldiers on their military service, said: "We thank the committed commander Lt. Col. Itamar Deshel for his dedication and work for the soldiers."

"They won the privilege of a wonderful and ethical commander who supported them during active duty and when they were on furlough. We commend Lt. Col. Nitai Okashi for his new position and wish him great success.

"We are proud of our role in helping battalion commanders over the years and also for our role in helping the precious soldiers who do the task of safeguarding the People of Israel and the Land of Israel while maintaining a haredi lifestyle.”