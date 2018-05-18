Why are banks concerned about anti-money-laundering rules?

Doug Goldstein, CFP and director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and David Kuenzi, CFP of Thun Financial, discuss why U.S. citizens living in foreign countries face a series of challenges to keep their American financial accounts.

It boils down to the simple phrase: anti-money-landing rules (AML). America has strict rules about money leaving its shores. David offers his professional insight on the subject and stresses the importance of working with a cross-border adviser to keep your accounts in compliance.