8-year-old killed in Beitar Illit accident

An 8-year-old boy was killed in a traffic accident in the predominantly haredi city of Beitar Illit in Judea, south of Jerusalem, Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the Rami Levy supermarket in Beitar Illit when the boy was apparently hit by a bus while he was riding his bike.

Emergency medical teams were called to the scene and treated the boy before evacuating him to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem. Doctors at Hadassah declared the child dead.

“When I got to the scene, together with other paramedics who live in the area we provided emergency first aid at the scene of the accident to a child roughly 10 years of age, who was suffering from multi-system failure and was unconscious,” David Shapiri, a United Hatzalah paramedic said according to Kikar Hashabbat.

“The cause of his injuries wasn’t clear,” Shapiri continued, “and it could be that he was involved in a traffic accident. The boy was evacuated in a mobile intensive care unit for treatment at a hospital, while resuscitation techniques were performed on him en route. He is in critical condition.”

MDA first responder Moshe Tzeinveir said that the boy was not breathing and had no pulse when he was found. “When we reached the scene, we saw a bicycle in the road, and a boy lying next to it, unconscious, not breathing, and with no pulse.”

Israel Police later reported that the boy had been hit by a bus.

“The police call center received a report of a serious traffic accident, in which a bus hit a boy roughly 8 years of age on Hozeh Melublin Street in the city of Beitar Illit.”

“The circumstances of the accident are still under investigation.”