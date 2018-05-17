Paraguay to open embassy in Jerusalem next week

Third embassy to open in Jerusalem in under two weeks as Paraguayan president to attend opening ceremony next Tuesday.

Paraguay will open an embassy in Israel's capital of Jerusalem next Tuesday, the Paraguayan government announced Thursday.

Outgoing President Horacio Cartes will be on hand to open the embassy, the third embassy to open in Jerusalem in less than two weeks.

President Cartes announced last month that he intended to open his country's embassy in Jerusalem before he completed his term. The Paraguayan government announced last week that the embassy would open before the end of the month.

The United States opened its embassy in Jerusalem on Sunday. Guatemala followed the US by opening its embassy in Jerusalem on Tuesday.