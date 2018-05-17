Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein met Thursday with his French counterpart, Gérard Larcher, in Paris.

Edelstein referred to the Iranian threat and told his counterpart that the exposure of the Iranian nuclear archive was a tremendous strategic achievement for the State of Israel. "It revealed how the nuclear agreement was based on rotten foundations, and how it threatened not only Israel, but world peace."

"If the countries of the world want to stop the Iranian aggression, they must act with force and on all levels: against the military nuclear program, against its ballistic missile program, against the financing of terrorism all over the world. Iran is not Israeli paranoia, but a global threat. Only by understanding it can we stop it," added Edelstein.

Edelstein stressed, "When discussing Iran, one must remember - there are also moderate forces that can be cooperated with, but these forces were betrayed by the free world headed by US President Barack Obama."

"If the demonstrations against the government a few years ago were handled properly, we might have seen another Iran today: one less dangerous and much less violent," he said.