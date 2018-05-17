Tags:ILTV
Israeli VR camera captures outer space in 3D
The Israeli ‘Vuze’ camera was used to capture stunning 3-d images for the ‘One Strange Rock’ production.
ILTV, 17/05/18
VR Goggles
iStock
ILTV, 17/05/18 20:32
