Final hours of the Bet El Giving Day

The special Bet El Giving Day entered its final hours Thursday afternoon.

Baruch Gordon, the Director of Development at Bet El Institutions and one of the founders of Bet El, spoke about the outpouring of support the city of Bet El and its Torah institutions have received so far.

"People see success, and they want to give to people who succeed," Gordon said.

Gordon called on Jews in Israel and around the world to support "to build the souls of Jews who are going to be the leaders" of Israel.

Yaakov Ketzaleh Katz, another founder of Bet El and the founder of Arutz Sheva, said that "we are living in a very special time in Jewish history. We have a great president here in America, President Trump, and a great ambassador to Israel."

"We are living in a very great moment of the Jewish people, and we have to continue to build the Torah and Eretz Yisrael (the Land of Israel). We have to take this opportunity from G-d and do what we could not in the past," Katz said.

Each donation to Bet El Institutions will be tripled.

Click here to support and strengthen the institutions of Bet El