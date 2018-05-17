Armed suspect nabbed outside of J'lem central bus station

Man carrying concealed knife near entrance to Jerusalem Central Bus arrested.

David Rosenberg,

Buses stop near Jerusalem's Central Bus Station
Israel Police apprehended a suspect carrying a knife just outside of Jerusalem’s Central Bus Station Thursday afternoon.

At just before 3:50 p.m., security guards stationed at the entrance of the Central Bus Station reported that they had found a knife concealed on the suspect’s person.

Police were quickly dispatched to the scene, and managed to apprehend the suspect. Officers found suspect had been carrying the blade of a box-cutter on his person.

The suspect has been transferred for interrogation.

The incident occurred on during the first day of Ramadan, raising concerns the suspect may have been plotting a stabbing attack.

Ramadan, which begins with the sighting of the new moon, began Wednesday evening after the new moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.




