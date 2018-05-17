Mass riots planned for Judea and Samaria Friday

Following seven weeks of riots and infiltration attempts on Gaza border, Islamists plan major escalations in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza.

Palestinian Authority terror groups are planning a major escalation in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza Friday afternoon, capping seven weeks of violent confrontations with Israeli forces.

Since March 30th, tens of thousands of rioters clashed daily with Israeli security personnel along the Israel-Gaza border, attempting to breach Israel’s security fence and infiltrate into Israeli territory. Smaller clashes also took place in Judea and Samaria, with Arab rioters confronting IDF forces in solidarity with what has been dubbed the Gaza “March of Return”.

On Monday, the clashes along the Israel-Gaza frontier reached their zenith, with more than 35,000 rioters squaring off against Israeli forces along the border. Approximately 60 rioters, including 50 identified by Hamas as members of the terror group, were killed while attempting to breach the security fence.

The Palestinian National and Islamic Forces Committee has called on residents of Judea, Samaria, and Gaza to confront “Israeli occupation forces” with violent demonstrations this Friday.

The riots are scheduled to take place immediately after Friday prayers. The Muslim month of Ramadan began Wednesday night.

The PNIF committee declared this coming Friday the “Friday of Loyalty to Martyrs”.

“The occupier knows that our land, which has been sown by the martyrs, will always be forbidden to [Israel],” the committee said in its announcement.