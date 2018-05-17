"What is it with NBC News?" asks Gatestone Institute's Scott Johnson after the network ran "an old-fashioned hit piece" entitled John Bolton presided over anti-Muslim think tank.

"The headline reveals the true object of the hit," writes Johnson. "John Bolton drives the left absolutely nuts. He has their number and he can call them out with great skill. This they cannot abide. Bolton was the target of Pryzbyla's piece; Gatestone was just the club that she took to hand.

"You can see why NBC News might want to smear the work of the Gatestone Institute," Johnson wrote. "Gatestone has posted Pierre Rehov's video Behind the Smoke Screen on Hamas's Gaza production. From inside Gaza, Rehov reports the reality of the so called 'peaceful demonstrations'. He invites viewers: 'Watch Hamas hate speeches. See how they build their propaganda at the expense of brainwashed, deceived and manipulated unfortunate people. Understand why Israel has no choice but to protect itself using lethal force.' Like Richard Kemp's Gatestone column 'Smoke & Mirrors' yesterday, Rehov's video is more informative than the sum total of everything NBC News has on offer today."

Yesterday, Arutz Sheva reported that NBC Nightly News reporter Daniel Medina responded to an interview in which the Prime Minister stated "Hamas is paying these people" by tweeting "Netanyahu continues to throw out conspiracy theories to US media. Reporters must push back against these types of baseless claims with zero evidence to support them."

Gatestone responded to Przybyla's article, saying "Gatestone Institute, far from being 'anti-Muslim,' is pro-Muslim. Gatestone does not want to see Muslims deprived of freedom of speech, flogged or stoned to death for supposed adultery. Gatestone is also opposed to 'honor' killings, children forced into marriages, homosexuals flogged or killed, and so on. Is one to assume that NBC and its followers do want to see these abuses? Good to know."