London: Young people say Kaddish for dead Gazan rioters

Activists gather outside Parliament Square: 'When Palestinians stand for their freedom and right of return, they are performing a mitzvah.'

JTA - A few dozen people in London said Kaddish, the Jewish mourning prayer, for fatalities in Gaza, which a Hamas official said mostly belonged to his organization.

The activists gathered outside Parliament Square Wednesday, reading the names of the 62 people listed by the Hamas-run "health ministry" in Gaza as killed in riots Monday between tens of thousands of protesters, dozens of them wielding firebombs, and Israeli troops guarding the border with Gaza. The riots were part of a march organized by Hamas whose stated goal was to breach the border fence and cross into Israel.

The list of names at the beginning of the Kaddish prayer began with Layla Ghandour, an 8-month-old baby who Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra, director of public relations for the "ministry," on Tuesday listed as killed by Israel. On Wednesday, however, he told The Times of Israel that the cause of her death is unknown.

Salah Al Bardawil, a Hamas lawmaker and spokesperson in Khan Yunis, on Wednesday said that 50 out of the 62 people listed as killed Monday were members of his organization. Israel has identified only 24 fatalities as belonging to Hamas.

“When Palestinians stand resolute on the Gazan border for their freedom and their right to return, they are not committing acts of terrorism, they are performing a mitzvah,” one of the speakers at the Kaddish for Gaza event said.

“I am here because I refuse to sit by as my community doesn’t condemn outrageous acts of violence,” a participant said. Another said: I’m here because I’m sick of listening to [people] equivocate and make excuses for Israel.”

A woman speaking with an Israeli accent while holding up her cellular phone said: “I’m here to tell each one of you: Shame on you.” She was shoved away from the event by a tall man who stood in front of her phone to prevent her from filming the event.