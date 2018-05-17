TV Authority: Red lines were crossed

The regulator weighs in. The Second Authority for Television and Radio published an official announcement on Thursday following the skit involving disrespect for tefillin that was broadcast on the "Eretz Nehederet" satirical show.



The statement said that the Authority "sees disrespect for the religious symbols of all faiths as a grave act. Although freedom of expression and creativity are of paramount importance, especially when it comes to satire, it seems that red lines have been crossed in this case."

"On the face of it, there was a mistake in judgment that led to hurt feelings of a large, religious, secular and traditional public in Israel," it added.

This morning, Thursday, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein also condemned the skit.

"When the KGB's secret agents dragged me to detention in Russia, they took everything away from me, but one thing I managed to sneak into the cell: a pair of tefillin. When they tried to take them away from me, I started a hunger strike. I knew that, without them, I could not survive. Eretz Nehederet - there are things that should not be done," Edelstein wrote.

Eretz Nehederet producers responded this morning to the harsh criticism. "The skit dealt, among other things, with Netta Barzilai's win at Eurovision and the extensive public involvement in the subject. Netta's hairstyle was included on the heads of some of the characters participating in the skit, in different variations. There was no intention to hurt or degrade," they said.