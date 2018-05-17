Ex Shin Bet chief: 'Annexing Judea and Samaria a terrible idea'

Former Shin Bet chief Yoram Cohen expressed strong opposition to any diplomatic move leading to the annexation of the entirety of Judea and Samaria.



“It is not worth it for us to take irreversible steps. The annexation of all of Judea and Samaria would be a terrible move," Cohen said in an interview with Army Radio.



"If we want to reach arrangements in the future, we must not do irreversible things," Cohen said. "Even if we can do annexation, and even if the Palestinians agree to such a move, it would be terrible. We must not do things that can be done but that are not smart."

Cohen backed the response of the security forces to riots on the Gaza Strip border. "We could not have acted differently in the face of the demonstrations," he said. "Hamas organizes them and gives them military activity."



"Despite this: Hamas does not want to fight Israel. It wants a state like all other states, to be a nation like all other nations," he said. “The situation in Gaza needs to be improved.”