Aliyah is conducive to the mental and spiritual health of a Jew.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the ensuing, continuing miraculous results and effects on the Jew as he or she dwells in the Land Of Israel.

On his opinion, the very environment, the place, the milieu which emanates from the Land Of Israel is more than sufficient and necessary for the Jew to thrive and flourish.