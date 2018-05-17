IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

IAF aircraft strike terrorist targets belonging to Hamas in northern Gaza in retaliation for fire on Sderot.

The IDF on Wednesday night attacked, using IAF fighter jets, Hamas terror targets in northern Gaza.

Four of the targets were buildings and terror infrastructure in a military compound, and three others were in a weapons production facility, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

The strikes were conducted in response to the heavy machine gun fire that targeted the city of Sderot and numerous shooting attacks throughout the day on Wednesday.

"Hamas is solely responsible for the events transpiring in and out of Gaza, and is accountable for all terrorist activity emanating from Gaza targeting Israeli civilians & Israeli sovereignty," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

"The IDF is prepared to continue fulfilling its mission to ensure Israeli civilians' security & sense of security," it added.

Six houses in Sderot were struck by the machine gun fire from Gaza earlier Wednesday. There were no injuries but the homes were damaged.

Wednesday night’s air strike marked the second time in several hours that the IDF attacked a Hamas post. Earlier on Wednesday, an IDF tank shelled a Hamas position in Gaza in response to machine-gun fire at soldiers.

No injuries were reported in either incident.