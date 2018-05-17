As families prepare cheesecake and get ready for the holiday, there is something else, much darker, going on behind the scenes.

Just hours remain until Shavuos, and the internet is flooded with delicious recipes for dairy Yom Tov food.

As families all over prepare for cheesecake, and make other pre-holiday preparations, there is something else, much darker, going on behind the scenes.

Frum families living in Israel are struggling to make ends meet. For these families, erev Yom Tov is a time of stress and fear.

Many of klal yisroel’s poorest have registered with Kupat Ha’Ir, the Bnei Brak tzedaka organization backed by the gedolim. This year on Shavuos morning, both Rav Chaim Kanievsky and Rav Gershon Edelstein will be praying personally for those who donate to Kupat Ha’Ir’s newest charity campaign.

Shavuos is the time we received the Torah, and the mitzvos of tzedaka and v’ahavta lreacha kamocha. When the day comes, will we be thinking about cheesecake, or our fellow Jew? Engrossed in headlines and politics, or what’s happening within our own people?

The choice is yours to make. Rav Chaim Kanievsky has already made his.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE