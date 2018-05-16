An IDF tank shelled a Hamas position in Gaza in response to machine-gun fire at IDF soldiers Wednesday.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Tags:Hamas, IDF, Gaza Region
IDF attacks Hamas position
IDF responds to gun-fire at soldiers from Gaza.
16/05/18 19:56
IDF forward observers to Gaza riots
