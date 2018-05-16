'Sweden in free fall'

A Gatestone Institute policy paper by Judith Bergman shows that while it may be considered "objectionable" in the West to discuss factual consequences of migration, in Sweden it is now viewed as a crime, as Muslim Autonomous Regions (MARs) continue to metastasize and redefine the country itself.

A 2017 Swedish police report showed there to be 61 MAR no-go zones in Sweden. They encompass 200 criminal networks, consisting of an estimated 5,000 criminals. Twenty-three of those areas were especially critical: children as young as 10 had been involved in serious crimes there, including ones involving weapons and drugs. Most of the inhabitants were non-Western, mainly Muslim, immigrants.

A new report by the Swedish Crime Prevention Council (Brottsförebyggande Rådet - BRÅ), shows more than half the inhabitants of these areas - around 500,000 people - believe that criminals operate in MARs by scaring people from appearing as witnesses, from calling the police, from moving freely, and from intervening when witnessing vandalism. Residents fear repercussions from the local criminals, not only against themselves but also against family members.

Reuters Muslim-dominated suburb of Rosengard in Malmo in southern Sweden

Bergman quotes the report: "'Silence has become an established norm in certain groups of inhabitants' in these areas. The new report also notes the existence of parallel legal systems. 12% of the people living in these areas said that there is pressure from relatives and religious communities not to contact authorities, but to use instead local alternative systems, such as the mosque. Sometimes, the local criminal gangs even tell the residents to call them, instead of the police, to minimize the presence of police in the area. These alternative systems appear to handle all crimes that have to do with 'reputation' and 'honor' but also deal with other crimes, such as blackmail and theft. Relationship issues, including divorce and child custody, are also often handled by the local mosque. BRÅ points out that these alternative systems are often 'markedly patriarchal', disadvantaging the rights of women and children.

"Since 2005, when the last such document was published, BRÅ, which is responsible for crime statistics in Sweden, has refused to release data about the ethnic identity of criminals. Nonetheless, Swedish newspaper Expressen recently published a report that out of 32 gang rape cases adjudicated in 2016 and 2017, 42 of the 43 of the rapists were migrants or descendants of migrants; 32 had been born abroad. 10 were born in Sweden, with one or both parents born abroad. The men were on average 21 years old at the time of the crime, and 13 of them under 18."

צילום: iStock Malmö Mosque - Islamic Center in Malmö

Nevertheless, Sweden has proposed legislation that "will allow 9,000 unaccompanied and mainly male minors - approximately 7,000 of whom have reportedly turned out to be older than 18 and are thus not minors at all - who have had their asylum applications rejected, and who should have been deported, to get temporary residence permits in Sweden, if they plan to attend high school or are already enrolled in one. Notably, even those among the 9,000 whose identities are unverified - presumably because they have no papers - will be allowed to stay," writes Bergman

"Both the police and the Swedish migration courts have heavily criticized the legislation, especially as it breaks with Swedish law, which requires people who want to stay in the country to be able clearly to identify themselves. Lowering this requirement reduces the ability of the Swedish authorities to know who is living in the country.

iStock Sweden

"In response, the government has argued that the proposal is about allowing the 9,000 migrants to finish or apply for a high school education and not about asylum. So, it suddenly turns out that the 9,000 male migrants did not come to seek asylum, but to acquire a Swedish high school education. Who knew? Why grown men of unverifiable identity and from foreign countries should be allowed into Swedish high schools remains unanswered. Allowing the 9,000 'minors' to stay is expected to cost the Swedish state nearly two billion kroner [$238 million; almost 200 million euros] in 2019 alone.

"Bishop Fredrik Modeus of the city of Växjö has argued that Sweden should 'reintroduce the possibility of residence permits in special and particularly devastating circumstances', and that Sweden should view itself as a 'humanitarian superpower': 'Allow the unaccompanied youth to stay. Not temporarily but permanently,' he said.

"The mosque in Bishop Modeus's city recently applied for permission publicly to broadcast its calls to prayer from a loudspeaker for three minutes, twice on Fridays. There are already two mosques in Sweden that publicly broadcast their prayers on Fridays, one in Botkyrka -- where permission was granted in 2013 -- and one in Karlskrona. The local Muslim leader, Imam Ismail Abu Helal, has said the call to prayer would enable Muslims to integrate better into Swedish society. 'I welcome the application and look forward to hearing both church bells and prayer announcements in our city', Bishop Modeus said.

Flash 90 Dark clouds gathering over Stockholm

"It increasingly appears, therefore," Bergman concludes, "that it will be Sweden that integrates into Islamic culture. Recently, a Swedish court ruled in accordance with principles aligned with sharia law, when the jury - which had two Muslim members - found that a woman who had been violently abused by her husband could not be trusted because she came from a 'lesser family' than her husband and that it was 'common' for women to lie about abuse. The jury also berated her for having involved the police, instead of solving the issue by consulting her abusive husband's family. The case caused a scandal in Sweden and the two jury members were subsequently dismissed.

"In another recent case, a 12-year-old Swedish Muslim girl was forcibly taken to Iraq and forced to marry her 22-year-old cousin, who reportedly raped her; after she returned to Sweden, she gave birth to twins. Her family forced her to return to Iraq to live with her 'husband.' His family then forcibly took her children away after finally agreeing to let her have a divorce. The children are still in Iraq. The Swedish court gave this man, an Iraqi citizen, custody of their now 10-year old twins."