Haredim protest Nationality Law

The Knesset committee in charge of preparing the Nationality Law for its second and third readings met on Wednesday to discuss the wording of the law.

The Nationality Law enshrines the status of the State of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people and the right of the Jewish people to self-determination in its homeland as a unique right for the Jewish people, the symbols of the state, Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and the Hebrew language as the official language.

Meanwhile, the haredi parties refuse to support the law, since it will become a Basic Law pertaining to the State's national and religious identity. Their concerns, they claim, are that the Supreme Court will interpret various sections of the law in opposition to the status quo and the legislator's intent.

Previously, the haredi parties threatened to boycott the discussions. However, they then decided to cooperate in an attempt to change the law in the desired fashion.

Since the bill passed its first reading, haredi MKs have managed to insert several changes. However, they are not yet satisfied with the wording.

All changes must be approved by all members of the coalition.

UTJ MK Uri Maklev on Wednesday morning told the haredi Yated Ne'eman that "this is a violation of our agreements, and the law will not advance. We need to come to agreements between the parties, and only afterwards hold a discussion."