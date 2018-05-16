Israel retaliates for humiliation of ambassador

Foreign Ministry orders Turkish representative in for dressing down, subjects him to security checks after Israeli ambassador 'humiliated'.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry ordered Turkey’s representative in Israel, Umut Deniz, in for a formal dressing down Wednesday, hours after Turkey humiliated Israel’s ambassador as he prepared to board a plane back to Israel.

Deniz was ordered to appear at the Foreign Ministry office in Jerusalem at 1:00 p.m. sharp Wednesday, with specific instructions of which entrance to use.

Israel invited journalists to document Deniz arrival and special security checks he was forced to undergo at the entrance to the Foreign Ministry office.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said the unusual measures were taken in response to Turkey’s “outrageous” treatment of Israeli Ambassador to Turkey Eitan Naeh. Turkey’s ambassador to Israel and consul general in Jerusalem had already been recalled.

Earlier on Wednesday, Naeh was subjected to what Israel’s Foreign Ministry called a “harsh” security check before boarding his plane at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport. Local media outlets were invited to film Naeh as he was checked by Turkish security.

On Tuesday, Turkey announced it was expelling Naeh, following Israel’s use of force to defend the border with Gaza, after tens of thousands of rioters attempted to breach Israel’s security fence.

Turkey later ordered Israel’s consul general in Istanbul ,Yosef Levi Sfari, out of the country as well.

Tensions between Ankara and Jerusalem escalated following the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem – a move Turkey’s government strongly opposed. Turkey also excoriated Israel over its use of force to prevent rioters from infiltrating into Israeli territory.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country hosts a number of Hamas leaders living in exile, denied on Tuesday that Hamas is a terrorist organization, calling the terror group a “resistance movement”.

“Reminder to Netanyahu: Hamas is not a terrorist organization and Palestinians are not terrorists. It is a resistance movement that defends the Palestinian homeland against an occupying power.

The world stands in solidarity with the people of Palestine against their oppressors.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Erdogan accused Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu of having blood on his hands.

"Netanyahu is the PM of an apartheid state that has occupied a defenseless people's lands for 60+ yrs in violation of UN resolutions. He has the blood of Palestinians on his hands and can't cover up crimes by attacking Turkey," Erdogan tweeted.

Netanyahu later fired back, saying, "A man who sends thousands of Turkish soldiers to hold the occupation of northern Cyprus and invades Syria will not preach to us when we defend ourselves from an attempted infiltration by Hamas.”