MK: We won't accept lectures from the Turkish butcher

MK Itzik Shmuli (Zionist Union) submitted a bill to recognize the genocide of the Armenian and Assyrian nation.

"The murder of the Armenian and Assyrian nation, which was carried out by the Turkish government, was characterized by slaughter, rape, plundering, starvation, and mass torture, as well as mass eviction," Shmuli explained.

"Hundreds of thousands of people were marched to their deaths on the outskirts of Turkey and in the Syrian desert. Twenty-five concentration camps were built by the Ottoman government in order to help them rid themselves of the Armenians who somehow managed to survive the death marches.

"We will not accept lectures from the anti-Semitic Turkish butcher, who blows up daily thousands of Kurds living in northwestern Syria, and whose country is responsible for the massacre of the Armenian nation and the historical atrocities done to the Assyrians.

"With a black stain such as this, it would be expected that the honorable sultan learn to shut his mouth.

"We believe that there is no better time to teach about these massacres, and that it should have been done a while ago, if we want to prevent this type of event in the future. It's time the Knesset took the step many other parliaments in the world have taken," he concluded.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, calling him the "PM of an apartheid state that has occupied a defenseless people's lands" and claiming that "he has the blood of Palestinians on his hands."