Preparing for holiday, Israelis wait for heat wave

Heat wave to hit Israel towards weekend, with the hot weather continuing into the Shavuot holiday.

After several weeks of alternating winter and summer weather, summer may be in Israel to stay - just in time for the Shavuot holiday.

Wednesday will see a drop in humidity, with temperatures rising to higher than seasonal average, especially in Israel's inland and mountainous regions.

During the afternoon hours, harsh northern winds will blow along the coast.

Thursday will see a significant rise in temperatures, with a heat wave striking most areas of Israel. Harsh eastern winds will blow in the country's mountainous and inland regions, with strong northern winds continuing to blow along the coast.

The heat wave is expected to peak on Friday, becoming moderate to severe in most areas of Israel. In the Negev and eastern valleys, the heat will become extreme.

Saturday will see a continuation of the heat wave.