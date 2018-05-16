Egypt excoriates Hamas leader

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was called to Cairo on Monday to receive criticism for his actions, Israel Hayom reported Wednesday morning.

The report, which was based on the account of an Egyptian security official, noted that Haniyeh was called to a Cairo intelligence office, where the Egyptian intelligence head humiliated him.

Egypt called Haniyeh to the meeting after Israel shared intelligence showing that Hamas threatened Gazans in an effort to force them to the border, and offered cash incentives to families and individuals willing to endanger their lives approaching thee border fence. In addition, not all Palestinian Authority factions support Hamas' decisions, and some have slammed the violent rioting on the Gaza-Israel border.

Egypt, for its part, worries that the riots will lead to violent confrontations within Gaza, and to uncontrolled anarchy. Egypt was also surprised and angered by the large number of rioters who were killed, which they blamed on Hamas.

"Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Cairo within less than an hour, together with two of his security guards," the Egyptian official said. "The three arrived in a helicopter sent specially to bring them. Anyone claiming that Egyptian intelligence wished to honor Haniyeh by bringing him specially in a helicopter is definitely wrong. There was a lot of anger directed at Haniyeh and the Hamas leadership."

Noting that Haniyeh and his companions were ordered to wait outside the building, the official continued, "It was very awkward, even embarrassing. When Haniyeh entered the room, you couldn't not hear how he was being yelled at. Haniyeh didn't answer."

"They screamed at him and told him angrily and unequivocally that the blood of the dead Palestinians near the border is on his head and on those of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and Khalil al-Hayya, and all other Hamas leaders. They even showed him photos of how Hamas leaders pay young people and families tens of thousands of dollars so that they will be willing to die near the border."

The Egyptian official also said that Haniyeh was stunned when he was told that if the riots continue and more "Palestinians" die, it will be considered the sole responsibility of Hamas and Hamas leaders. History will not forgive them, the official said, for such an illogically high number of dead.

The meeting ended with Haniyeh receiving a warning that continued border protests will lead Israel to strategically eliminate Hamas leaders, and that Egypt and other countries in the region would only respond with tongue-in-cheek condemnations.