'They sold Hadar and Oron in favor of an agreement'

Family of Hadar Goldin urges government not to repeat the mistakes of the past.

Tzur Goldin, brother of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza, on Tuesday discussed the collapse of relations between Israel and Turkey.

"The truth should be said: The Prime Minister and cabinet ministers who are now talking about Gaza and Turkey failed in the Turkish reconciliation agreement when they sold Hadar and Oron [Shaul] in favor of a compensation agreement for terror and a gas agreement," Goldin said.

"They must not fail again at this opportunity when the international community is pressing for a solution in Gaza. They must set very clear humanitarian conditions for any progress in humanitarian rehabilitation for the Gaza Strip - the return of the prisoners and missing persons who have been held barbarically for four years by Hamas. Humanitarian in exchange for humanitarian,” he added.

Hamas has been holding the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge.

In addition, two Israeli civilians who went missing in Gaza - Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed - are believed to be held by Hamas as well.

The Red Cross has in the past urged Hamas to comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law and provide an update on the condition of Israeli nationals who went missing in Gaza.

Hamas has refused to comply with the request, and has also refused to allow the Red Cross to visit the missing Israelis.

The Goldin family has long maintained that the reconciliation agreement signed between Israel and Turkey in 2016 should have included the release of the captives by Hamas.