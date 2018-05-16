Netanyahu speaks with Merkel and Macron

Netanyahu thanks German Chancellor for her support of Israel's right to defend its sovereignty.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday spoke by telephone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The two discussed regional issues.

The Prime Minister said that in the wake of President Donald Trump's declaration on Iran, opportunities have been created to rein in Iran's aggression and prevent its military nuclearization.

Netanyahu thanked Merkel for condemning Iran's aggression and for her support of Israel's right to defend its sovereignty.

Netanyahu also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and said that Israel would maintain its security interests and emphasized that no country would countenance threats to its sovereignty.

The conversations followed another day of violent riots and confrontations along the Gaza-Israel border.

The IDF said that some 4,000 rioters gathered at five focal points along the fence Tuesday. The rioters hurled firebombs and burned tires with the intention of igniting fires in Israeli territory.

IDF troops responded with riot dispersal means and fired live rounds selectively in accordance with standard operating procedures.

The violent riots, dubbed the “March of the Return”, have been going since March 30 and have been openly encouraged by the Hamas terrorist organization which rules Gaza. The mass demonstrations kicked off six weeks of violent clashes along the Israel-Gaza border, culminating in a massive “Nakba Day” procession.