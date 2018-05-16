New York Governor postpones trip to Israel

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo cites violence on Israel’s northern and southern borders in postponing planned Israel trip.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday postponed a planned trip to Israel, citing the violence on both Israel’s northern and southern borders, JTA reported.

Cuomo announced the postponement on the day he had been scheduled to leave for Israel.

A statement issued Tuesday by Cuomo spokeswoman Dani Lever said: “Last week after missiles were fired toward the Golan Heights, Governor Cuomo announced a trip to visit the area and meet with Israeli leadership. Israel is now engaged on multiple fronts, including significant hostility and loss of life on the Gaza border. The Governor would like to visit both areas. We will continue to monitor the situation and will visit in the coming weeks when the active on-the-ground conflict abates and Governor Cuomo can visit both the Golan Heights area and the Gaza border.”

The “solidarity” trip had been announced on Thursday at the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York Dinner.

Cuomo, a Democrat, is seeking a third term in a race that includes actress Cynthia Nixon. He has taken several official trips to Israel in the past, including one in 2014 while he was campaigning for his second term.

Cuomo last year condemned a spike in anti-Semitism and pledged a “zero tolerance” policy to “aggressively” combat them.

As part of the crackdown on anti-Semitism, he also initiated a $25 million grant to boost security and a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions.

In 2016, Cuomo signed an executive order against BDS requiring state agencies to divest themselves of companies and organizations aligned with the BDS movement.