Israel takes off the gloves with Iran

This week's edition of Temple Talk features Yitzchak Reuven performing solo in the studio as Rabbi Chaim Richman speeds back home from the USA to the holy land.

So much has happened these past two weeks: President Trump tears up the Iran nuclear deal, Israel decimates Iranian positions in Syria, the nation celebrates Jerusalem Day, the US Embassy opens in Jerusalem and Hamas sends its sons to their death on the Gaza/Israel border.

Meanwhile, we begin the book of Bamidbar/Numbers, as Israel readies for entry into the promised land, and this coming Saturday night we celebrate the holiday of Shavuot, the time of receiving Torah and the time of bringing our first fruits to the Holy Temple and giving great thanks to HaShem for all the beauty and all the bounty in our wonderful land.