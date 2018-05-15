Watch: Arrested for raising American flag on Temple Mount

Man arrested for holding flag saying 'thank you Trump' 1 day after US embassy opens in Jerusalem.





A young Jewish man was arrested after he attempted to raise an American flag on the Temple Mount Tuesday. The flag had the words 'Thank you Trump' written on it.

The man was arrested as soon as he unfurled the flag, which was confiscated. He will be banned from the Temple Mount pending a hearing.

The Movement for the Return to the Temple Mount condemned the young man's arrest. "We recommend that the Israeli government learn from Trump to do and not to talk. "

"It is sad that two days after Jerusalem Day and a day after the transfer of the embassy to Jerusalem, the Israeli police chooses to arrest a young man who hoisted the US flag on the Temple Mount.

"Only yesterday, the Prime Minister declared that 'the Temple Mount is in our hands,' but immediately afterwards the Israel Police proved that the Jordanian Waqf controls the Mount and not not the Israeli government.

"We hope that the government will come to its senses and apply Jewish sovereignty to the Temple Mount today. We also invite the president to keep his promise from before the elections and visit the Mount," the movement said.