Iranian group offers $100,000 for bombing US Jerusalem Embassy

Flyers in English, Arabic, Farsi, say group 'will support anybody who destroys illegal American embassy in Jerusalem.'

An Iranian group said it will pay a $100,000 reward to anyone who destroys the newly transferred American Embassy in Jerusalem.

The US embassy in Jerusalem, Israel officially opened yesterday. Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas condemned the Embassy, calling it a "settlement". The Arab League will hold emergency talks tomorrow to discuss what it called Washington's "illegal" decision to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The "Iranian Justice Seekers Student Movement" distributed leaflets calling to attack the embassy. The flyers, written in English, Arabic and Farsi, say the group “will support anybody who destroys the illegal American embassy in Jerusalem.”