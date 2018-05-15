'Iran's been hit hard'

Former Deputy Chief of Staff and National Security Council head Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Uzi Dayan spoke in an interview with Arutz Sheva about Israel's actions against Iran in Syria and the nuclear program exposed by the Israeli Mossad.

Regarding Iran's atomic archive exposure, Dayan says "Iran's taken a heavy blow because it's escalated the situation. The whole world knows they're liars and have been all along; everyone understands they're trying to achieve nuclear weapons, why else are they building ballistic missiles?

"If Iran has nuclear weapons, all the problems of the Middle East and Europe will remain and some will even worsen, and above all there'll be another mega-problem. No one will deal with those who export terror and revolution, and who has a nuclear umbrella behind all that. What we need is to continue to define the clear lines in Syria so it won't become an Iranian outpost."

Dayan also refers to the Gaza situation and the repeated "marches of return" towards the fence, saying the intensity of the conflict depends on Hamas: "Israel in the southern and northern arena is not making moves to deteriorate the situation, The purpose of the war in Gaza should not be to 'deal a strong blow to Hamas' but to topple its regime."

On Lag BaOmer, Dayan completed his term as chairman of the National Lottery after seven years: "Now I have time for all the things I neglected a little in the last few years, anything that is Zionist, social, and Israeli - I'll be there."