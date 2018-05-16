Rabbi Kanievsky to pray for a select few when called to the Torah Shavuot morning. Will you be among them?

The Secrets of Rav Chaim's Exclusive Shavuot Prayer List

“Those who donate to the collections of Kupat Ha’Ir will merit, Gd willing, for the Tefilas HaShla [nachas from your children] to be fulfilled for their descendants and for them to be successful in raising their children.” - Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, distinguished Torah scholar, has promised to pray for the health, success, zivug and parnassah of a select few when he is called up to the Torah on Shavuot morning. The group that will be prayed for are those who donate to Kupat Ha'Ir's Shavuot campaign. Donations will go directly to assist needy families of Torah scholars in Israel.

Rav Gershon Edelstein has also joined the project, taking upon himself to pray personally for the same list of names.

Shavuot is almost upon us, and many families do not have enough funds to celebrate even a modest Yom Tov. They have turned to Kupat Ha’ir, under the auspices of Rav Kanievsky, shlit”a, as their last resort. Please, help them be able to enjoy the special Yom Tov of Shavuot.

Names will be accepted for the next three days only. During this special time, when we prepare ourselves to receive the Torah again, giving to this charity has special meaning and extraordinary effect.

Apart from the tremendous merit of helping the families of Torah scholars celebrate the joy of Shavuot, Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlit"a, has promised that all donors will be included in his special blessing of the Mi Shebeirach when the Rav is called up to the Torah for the ultimate honor of reading of the Aseres Hadibros, the Ten Commandments.

