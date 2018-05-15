Airline copilot survives after being pulled out of window

Copilot left dangling halfway out of aircraft after cockpit windshield blows out at 32,000.

A flight from central China to Tibet nearly ended in disaster on Monday, when a window in the cockpit blew out, nearly sucking one of the crew members out of the plane.

The incident occurred on Sichuan Airlines Flight 3U8633 from Chongqing to the city of Lhasa in Tibet.

Shortly after the Airbus A319 passenger plane reached a cruising altitude of 32,000 feet, pilot Liu Chuanjian said the right windshield of the plane sudden blew out, tearing his copilot out of his seat, Chuanjian told the Chengdu Economic Daily.

“There was no warning sign. Suddenly, the windshield just cracked and made a loud bang. The next thing I know, my co-pilot had been sucked halfway out of the window,” Chuanjian said.

Chuanjian’s copilot had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, and remained halfway in the plane after the windshield blew out. Fellow crew members helped to pull the copilot back into the cockpit. He reportedly suffered scratches and a sprained wrist.

While one other crew member was injured in the incident, none of the plane’s 119 passengers suffered injury.