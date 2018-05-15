When Lapid gave credit to Netanyahu

Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair Lapid took advantage of the special Knesset meeting on the occasion of Jerusalem Day to thank Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.



"I have quite a few disagreements with the prime minister, but today he deserves a lot of credit," said Lapid. "Anyone who says that President Trump would have transferred the embassy in any case is simply incapable of giving credit where credit is due.”

He added, "In my opinion, anyone who is not capable of giving credit, also loses the right to criticize. It would not have happened without him working on it. I congratulate him for it.”

Lapid also referred to events on the Gaza border. “Those all over the world who seek to harm us must know that we will not be intimidated or deterred. To Hamas in Gaza, Iran and Hezbollah in the north, to Turkish President Erdogan, an extremist Islamist whose attacks on Israel are blatant anti-Semitism - to all those we say from here, you will not frighten us. "



"Every time you attack us, we only get stronger. There may also be a price for this day. We heard the threats, we saw the demonstrations today in Gaza and, to a limited extent, in Judea and Samaria as well. I say from here to our enemies: You will not frighten us. Our Jerusalem. One large, united city. And within it one, great nation united around it,” Lapid said.