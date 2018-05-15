'Trump kept his promise'

Veteran diplomat Yoram Ettinger, an expert on U.S.-Israel relations, told Arutz Sheva on Monday that the relocation of the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem strengthens America’s deterrence.

"President Trump again proves that he sees reality as it is - and learns from the mistakes of his predecessors - both on the Iranian issue and on the issue of moving the embassy to Jerusalem," said Ettinger.

"President Trump and his advisers, especially National Security Adviser John Bolton, understand that moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem is a contribution to advancing American interests. The message is clear: We are not deterred by the threats and pressures of Islamic terrorism and Arab states. The United States is acting in spite of the threats and pressures, and this is a process that upgrades the American deterrent power," he continued.

Ettinger said that the embassy relocation sends a clear message for the Palestinian Arabs as well. "The transfer of the embassy to Jerusalem is intended to send a signal to the Palestinians that they must lower their expectations regarding negotiations.”

He further noted that Jerusalem has always been part of American heritage. "The founding fathers of the American nation and the first settlers in 1620 saw Jerusalem as a central axis of their worldview. That is why, by the way, there are 18 cities and towns in the United States named Jerusalem. There are 32 other cities and towns named Salem, like the Biblical name of Jerusalem, and the relocation of the embassy to Jerusalem is a connection to the roots of the American nation."