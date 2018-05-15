Pence: By recognizing Jerusalem, we chose fact over fiction

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Monday night delivered remarks at an event celebrating Israel’s 70th Independence Day at the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC.

Pence welcomed the relocation of the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, noting that President Trump “has made history now. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, almost exactly 70 years to the minute since the rebirth of the Jewish State, the American Embassy officially opened in Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel!”

“By finally recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the United States has chosen fact over fiction – and fact is the only true foundation for a just and lasting peace. And as President Trump made clear this morning, ‘our greatest hope is for peace,’” he continued.

Pence also mentioned the Iran nuclear deal, from which President Trump withdrew last week, noting that as Trump said when announcing his decision to withdraw, “the Iran deal ‘didn’t bring calm, it didn’t bring peace, and it never will.’ In fact, Iran’s unprecedented missile attacks on Israel last week only confirmed the President’s decision, and this dangerous act of aggression only strengthened our resolve.”

“And so today, let me assure you all… the United States of America will never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon – that is our solemn promise to Israel and to the world!” he vowed.

“We stand with Israel because her cause is our cause, her values are our values, and her fight is our fight. We stand with Israel because we believe in right over wrong, good over evil, and liberty over tyranny. And we stand with Israel because that’s what Americans have always done – for in the story of Israel, we see the power of faith, and the promise of hope,” continued the Vice President.

“Israel will go from strength to strength – and her first 70 years will just be a glimpse of what’s to come – and the United States and Israel will meet our glorious future together,” he concluded.